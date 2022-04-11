Asian stocks follow Wall St down amid US interest rate fears

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.7% to 3,195.07 after inflation accelerated to 1.5% over a year ago in March from the previous month's 0.9% amid upward pressure on global prices due to uncertainty about Russia's war on Ukraine.

Inflation, which might accelerate further this month, “may limit the space to cut interest rates” to shore up Chinese economic growth, said Nomura analysts in a report.

The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.8% to 26,764.91 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng retreated 2.5% to 21,336.37.

The S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney advanced less than 0.1% to 7,480.20.

India's Sensex opened down 0.6% at 59,090.46. New Zealand and Singapore declined while Indonesia advanced.

On Friday, the S&P 500 declined to 4,488.28 while the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4% to 34,721.12. Tech stock weakness dragged the Nasdaq composite down 1.3% to 13,711.00.

Investors have been uneasy since Fed officials started saying they would try to cool inflation that is at a four-decade high by rolling back record-low interest rates and other stimulus that is boosting stock prices.

Higher interest rates usually depress economic activity and make safer assets such as bonds more attractive while making stocks look riskier and more expensive.

Some are afraid the Fed, after being accused of reacting too late to rising inflation, might push the brakes too hard and tip the world's biggest economy into recession. Economists at Deutsche Bank last week forecast a U.S. recession by late next year.

Oil prices have fallen back on expectations of weaker demand after peaking above $130 per barrel last month due to anxiety about disruption of supplies from Russia, the world's No. 2 exporter.

In China, automakers and other companies are reducing production due to supply disruptions after authorities imposed stringent anti-disease controls to stop coronavirus outbreaks in Shanghai and other cities.

ACM Research, a supplier of equipment for the semiconductor industry that has operations in Shanghai, fell 6.1% on Friday after saying the restrictions will cause a significant hit to its revenue.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude fell $2.33 to $95.93 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose $2.23 to $98.26 on Friday. Brent crude, used as the price basis for international oils, retreated $2.33 to $100.45 per barrel in London. It rose $2.20 the previous session to $102.78 a barrel.

The dollar rose to 124.94 yen from Friday's 124.37 yen. The euro held steady at $1.0885.

Caption A woman wearing protective mask walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday, April 11, 2022. Asian stock markets followed Wall Street lower Monday after the Federal Reserve indicated it might raise interest rates more aggressively to cool U.S. inflation. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu)