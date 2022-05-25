Asian stock markets higher after Wall St sinks further

The Kospi in Seoul rose 0.8% to 2,626.90 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 added 0.7% to 7,177.80.

India's Sensex opened up less than 0.1% at 54,099.64. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta declined while Bangkok advanced.

Investors are on edge about the impact of interest rate hikes in the United States and other Western economies to cool surging inflation, as well as Russia's war on Ukraine and a Chinese economic slowdown.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve is due to give insight into its decision-making by releasing minutes of its latest policy meeting.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 on Tuesday fell to 3,941.48. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 31,928.62.

The S&P is down 18% from its Jan. 3 high, putting it on the brink of a bear market, or a 20% decline from the previous top.

The Nasdaq composite, dominated by tech stocks, slide 2.3% to 11,264.45 after the social media selloff. Snap plummeted 43.1%, its biggest single-day drop ever. Facebook parent Meta slumped 7.6%. Google’s parent fell 5.1%.

Retailers and companies that rely on direct consumer spending declined. Amazon slid 3.2% and Target fell 2.6%.

The pullback undercut the previous day's broad rally.

Homebuilders slumped following a government report showing that April sales of newly built homes plunged 26.9% from a year earlier. KB Home fell 2.7%.

Cruise lines and other travel-related companies took heavy losses. Carnival slid 10.3% and Norwegian Cruise Line fell 12%.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose $1.35 to $111.12 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 52 cents on Tuesday to $109.77. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, advanced $1.32 to $112.01 per barrel in London. It rose 14 cents the previous session to $113.56.

The dollar gained to 126.99 yen from Tuesday's 126.82 yen. The euro rose to $1.0709 from $1.0693.

Caption A currency trader watches computer monitors at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street sank on weak U.S. housing sales and a profit warning by a prominent social media brand. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man

Caption Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), center, and the foreign exchange rates at a foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street sank on weak U.S. housing sales and a profit warning by a prominent social media brand. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man