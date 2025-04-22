Asian shares trade mixed amid investor worries after Wall Street tumble

On Wall Street the previous day, the S&P 500 sank 2.4% in another wipeout. That yanked the index that’s at the center of many 401(k) accounts 16% below a record set two months ago.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 971 points, or 2.5%, while losses for Tesla and Nvidia helped drag the Nasdaq composite down 2.6%.

U.S. government bonds and the value of the U.S. dollar also sank as prices retreated across U.S. markets. That's an unusual and worrying move because Treasurys and the dollar have historically strengthened during episodes of nervousness. This time around, though, it's policies directly from Washington that are causing the fear and potentially weakening their reputations as some of the world's safest investments.

___

AP Business Writer Stan Choe contributed.

Credit: AP Credit: AP