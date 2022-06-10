Asian shares slip after rate jitters pull Wall Street lower

On Thursday, the S&P 500 dropped 2.4% and benchmarks across the Atlantic also declined when the European Central Bank said it would raise interest rates next month for the first time in more than a decade. Another hike is set for September, possibly by double July's increase, and the central bank will also halt its bond-buying program next month.

It's part of a growing global tide where central banks are removing the ultra-low interest rates that supported borrowing, economic growth and stock prices through the pandemic and also flooded the markets with investments seeking higher returns. Now, central banks are focused on slowing growth to quell high inflation.

The risk is that such moves could cause a recession if they're too aggressive. Even if central banks can pull off the delicate balancing act and avoid a recession, higher interest rates can lead investors to swap shares for other sorts of investments.

The wide expectation is that the Fed will raise its key interest rate next week by half of a percentage point, the second straight increase of double the usual amount. Investors expect a third to hit in July.

Where the Fed goes from there depends on inflation's path. The latest report on the U.S. consumer price index is due later Friday morning and economists expect it to show inflation slowed a touch to 8.2% in May from 8.3% a month earlier.

Investors are hoping for signs inflation may have already peaked, which would be good for markets because it could mean a less aggressive Fed.

The S&P 500 lost 97.95 points to close at 4,017.82, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average sank 1.9% to 32,272.79. The Nasdaq composite tumbled 2.8% to 11,754.23.

A big factor in inflation is higher gasoline prices, which have been putting a tighter squeeze on both companies and households, upping the pressure on budgets. Crude oil prices are up by roughly 60% for the year. Much of the jump is due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

As of early Friday, the AAA auto club reported the national average for a gallon of regular in the United States hit $4.99.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil lost 80 cents to $120.71 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It gave up 60 cents to $121.51 on Thursday.

Brent crude oil, the pricing standard for international trading, lost 70 cents to $122.37 per barrel.

In currency dealings, the dollar weakened to 133.66 Japanese yen from 134.35 yen. The euro rose to $1.0639 from $1.0619.

Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, June 10, 2022, in Tokyo. Shares are mixed in Asia, with only Chinese markets rising, after stocks tumbled on Wall Street on expectations central banks will focus on battling inflation with interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a protective mask walks in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, June 10, 2022, in Tokyo. Shares are mixed in Asia, with only Chinese markets rising, after stocks tumbled on Wall Street on expectations central banks will focus on battling inflation with interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption A woman stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index Friday, June 10, 2022, in Tokyo. Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with only Shanghai rising, after stocks tumbled on Wall Street on expectations central banks will focus on battling inflation with interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption A woman stands in front of an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index Friday, June 10, 2022, in Tokyo. Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Friday, with only Shanghai rising, after stocks tumbled on Wall Street on expectations central banks will focus on battling inflation with interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a protective mask looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, June 10, 2022, in Tokyo. Shares are mixed in Asia, with only Chinese markets rising, after stocks tumbled on Wall Street on expectations central banks will focus on battling inflation with interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Combined Shape Caption A man wearing a protective mask looks at an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 index at a securities firm Friday, June 10, 2022, in Tokyo. Shares are mixed in Asia, with only Chinese markets rising, after stocks tumbled on Wall Street on expectations central banks will focus on battling inflation with interest rate hikes. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko