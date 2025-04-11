Asian shares sink, with Japan's Nikkei down 5.6% as China-US trade war escalates

Shares in Asia have fallen in early trading after U.S. stocks surrendered a chunk of their historic gains from the day before
Nation & World
20 minutes ago
X

Asian shares sank Friday in early trading after U.S. stocks surrendered a chunk of their historic gains from the day before.

The deepening worries over President Donald Trump' s trade war helped pull Japan's Nikkei 225 share index down 5.6%.

Shares also fell in South Korea and Australia in early trading Friday.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 tumbled 3.5%, slicing into Wednesday's surge of 9.5% following Trump's decision to pause many of his tariffs worldwide. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 1,014 points, or 2.5%, and the Nasdaq composite tumbled 4.3%.

China announced more countermeasures against the United States and losses for U.S. stocks accelerated after the White House clarified that the United States will tax Chinese imports at 145%, not the 125% rate that Trump had written about in his posting on Truth Social Wednesday, once other previously announced tariffs were included. The drop for the S&P 500 exceeded 6% at one point.

Trader Jonathan Mueller works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Trader Peter Herits, center, works on the options floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Trader Phil Fralassini works on the options floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Specialist Gregg Maloney works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025, in New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Trader John Bishop works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

A pair of traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Specialist Michael Gagliano works at his post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Trader Fred Demarco, right, works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Traders Bryan Masseria, left and Columb Lytle work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Specialist Michael Pistillo, left, and trader Thomas Ferrigno work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Trader Matt Chellock works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025, New York. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Trader John Flaherty works on the options floor on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Traders Ryan Falvey, left, and Patrick Casey work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, April 10, 2025. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Democratic prosecutor in crime-torn Albuquerque launches bid for New...
2
NYC sightseeing helicopter plunges into river, killing 6, including...
3
Who is Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the man the US must retrieve from an El...
4
Michaels lifts Western Michigan to 3-2 2OT Frozen Four semifinal win...
5
The Latest: Supreme Court tells Trump administration to facilitate...