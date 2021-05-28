Asian shares mostly higher on upbeat US jobs, growth data

Markets were lifted by mostly positive reports. The number of Americans who filed for unemployment benefits fell yet again to a pandemic low of 406,000.

Although the Commerce Department reported that sales of durable goods fell 1.3%, it also released updated data showing the U.S. economy grew at a 6.4% annual rate in the first quarter as growing numbers of people got vaccinated, allowing the economy to shift back toward normal activity.

The “optimism around U.S. economic data is boosting the recovery theme and may potentially spur some catch-up growth in Asia indexes, considering that they have been lagging," Jun Rong Yeap of IG said in a commentary.

Tokyo added 600 points to 29,149.41 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced was flat at 29,123.51. In Seoul, the Kospi jumped 0.7% to 3,188.73. The Shanghai Composite index shed 0.4% to 3,595.41 and Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 added 1.2% to 7,179.50.

On Thursday, the S&P 500 rose 0.1% to 4,200.88. It was on track for a gain this week of about 1%. It hit an all-time high on May 7th but then fell for two straight weeks.

Industrial and financial stocks were among the biggest gainers. General Electric jumped 7.1% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500, while Boeing rose 3.9% and JPMorgan Chase added 1.6%. Those gains were tempered largely by slide in technology companies. Health care and household goods makers also lagged the broader market. Treasury yields and energy prices rose.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.4% to 34,464.64. The slide in technology stocks left the Nasdaq essentially flat. It slipped less than 0.1% to 13,736.28.

In another signal that investors were confident about the economy going forward, the Russell 2000 index of smaller stocks fared better than the broader market, picking up 1.1% to 2,273.07.

Online medical scrubs seller Figs surged 36.5% in its stock market debut, valuing the 8-year old company at $4.8 billion.

As they keep an eye on inflation, investors are looking ahead to Friday's release of the Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures index, more commonly referred to as PCE. The Federal Reserve, whose job is to monitor and control inflation to the extent it can, relies on PCE data more than the better known consumer price index, or CPI, when making policy decisions.

Analysts have said they believe price increases are mainly due to the rebound from the slump brought on by the pandemic. Should they persist, the worry is that the Fed will tighten policy and raise interest rates to try to cool it.

Bond yields have nudged upward this week. The 10-year U.S. Treasury note was trading at a yield of 1.62% on Friday, up from 1.57% on Wednesday. But it has remained around that level for the last two weeks.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil gained 3 cents to $66.88 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It picked up 64 cents to $66.85 on Thursday. Brent crude, the international pricing standard, gave up 6 cents to $69.14 per barrel.

The dollar rose to 109.91 Japanese yen from 109.83 yen late Thursday. The euro slipped to $1.2176 from $1.2196.

Willie Tan, an executive officer of Skechers Greater China, and customer of JD Logistics sound the gong together with a robot arm at a a ceremony to observe virtually the listing of JD Logistics on the Hong Kong stock exchange from JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Friday, May 28, 2021. JD Logistics' shares jumped 14% in their trading debut Friday in Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of the technology sector. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

JD Logistics CEO Rui Yu attends a ceremony to virtually oversee the listing of the company on the Hong Kong stock exchange from JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Friday, May 28, 2021. JD Logistics' shares jumped 14% in their trading debut Friday in Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of the technology sector. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Workers dismantle a robot arm used in sounding a gong at a ceremony to virtually observe the listing of JD Logistics on the Hong Kong stock exchange from the JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Friday, May 28, 2021. JD Logistics' shares jumped 14% in their trading debut Friday in Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of the technology sector. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

JD Logistics CEO Rui Yu shakes hands with a guest at a ceremony to virtually observe the listing of the subsidiary on the Hong Kong stock exchange from JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Friday, May 28, 2021. JD Logistics' shares jumped 14% in their trading debut Friday in Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of the technology sector. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Attendees taken part in a ceremony to observe virtually the listing of JD Logistics on the Hong Kong stock exchange from JD.com headquarters in Beijing on Friday, May 28, 2021. JD Logistics' shares jumped 14% in their trading debut Friday in Hong Kong. The company is a subsidiary of Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com. It is the latest technology company to list in the semi-autonomous Chinese city as Beijing intensifies scrutiny of the technology sector. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

A currency trader watches computer monitors near the screens showing the Korean Securities Dealers Automated Quotations (KOSDAQ), left, and the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 28, 2021. Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A currency trader walks near the screens showing the foreign exchange rates at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 28, 2021. Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Currency traders watch computer monitors near the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left, and the foreign exchange rate between U.S. dollar and South Korean won at the foreign exchange dealing room in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, May 28, 2021. Asian shares rose Friday, powered by encouraging signs that the U.S. economic recovery from the pandemic is gaining momentum. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man