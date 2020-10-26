Asian shares mostly fall on uncertainty over US election

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Sunday she’s not giving up on passing another coronavirus relief economic package before the Nov. 3 election. She said she sent a list of concerns to the Trump administration on Friday and was told she would get answers on Monday.

At issue is a huge virus relief bill that would send another $1,200 direct payment to most Americans, restart bonus unemployment benefits, fund additional testing and vaccines, provide aid to schools and allocate money to state and local governments, a Democratic priority.

One major concern is that if the election's outcome is uncertain, that would further delay help for the economy as mounting numbers of coronavirus cases raise the likelihood of further disruptions for businesses.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% to 3,465.39, its second straight gain. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.1%, to 28,335.57. The Nasdaq composite, which is heavily weighted with technology stocks, gained 0.4% to 11,548.28, while the Russell 2000 index rose 0.6% to 1,640.50.

In energy trading, U.S. benchmark crude lost 87 cents to $38.98 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 79 cents to $39.85 per barrel on Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, fell 89 cents to $40.88 a barrel.

The U.S. dollar inched up to 104.88 Japanese yen from 104.71 yen late Friday. The euro cost $1.1833, down from $1.1861.

A woman talks on a mobile phone near an electronic stock board showing Japan's share prices at a securities firm in Tokyo Monday, Oct. 26, 2020. Asian shares were little changed in muted trading Monday amid widespread uncertainty over what the U.S. presidential election will portend for markets and economic policy.(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko) Credit: Eugene Hoshiko Credit: Eugene Hoshiko

