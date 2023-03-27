Asian shares mixed after weekend lull in bank worries

Chinese markets declined Monday after the government reported that industrial profits fell nearly 23% in the first two months of the year from a year earlier.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng gave up 0.5% to 19,815.03 and the Shanghai Composite index lost 1.1% to 3,231.28.

Tokyo's Nikkei 225 added 0.4% to 27,501.60 and the Kospi in Seoul shed 0.3% to 2,408.58. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.2% higher, to 6,969.20 and the Sensex in Mumbai gained 0.4%. Shares edged higher in Bangkok.

On Friday, the S&P 500 rose 0.6%, marking its second straight weekly gain, to close at 3,970.99. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.4% to 32,237.53 and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.3% to 11,823.96. The Russell 2000 index rose 0.9% to 1,734.92.

Investors are focused on what the Federal Reserve and other central banks will do with interest rates going forward after the recent spate of turmoil in the banking sector.

Deutsche Bank 's stock tumbled 8.5% in Germany on Friday and shares of other major European banks suffered smaller declines. Earlier this month, shares of and faith in Swiss bank Credit Suisse, which has its own unique set of troubles, fell so much that regulators brokered a takeover of it by rival UBS.

The second- and third-largest U.S. bank failures in history earlier this month, of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, have cast a harsher spotlight across the entire banking industry. Investors have zeroed in on smaller and midsized banks, the ones below in size of the "too-big-to-fail" banks and seen as greater risks.

Pressure on lenders could hinder lending to small and midsized businesses across the country. That in turn could lead to less hiring, a weaker economy and a higher potential for a recession that many economists already saw as likely.

Friday's reports on the economy came in mixed, with orders for long-lasting manufactured goods slower last month than economists expected while business activity showed the fastest uptick in almost a year, according to a preliminary report from S&P Global.

In other trading, U.S. benchmark crude oil picked up 2 cents to $69.28 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It lost 70 cents to $69.26 on Friday.

Brent crude, the pricing basis for international trading, lost 3 cents to $74.55 in London.

The U.S. dollar rose to 130.64 Japanese yen from 130.57 yen. The euro weakened to $1.0771 from $1.0774.

