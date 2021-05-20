World shares mixed after retreat on Wall Street

“While export volumes edged higher in April, the rebound in exports is slowing and external demand is unlikely to provide much of a tailwind to growth over the coming months," he said in a commentary.

Germany's DAX gained 0.6% to 15,200.43 and the CAC 40 in Paris also rose 0.6%, to 6,302.81. Britain's FTSE added 0.4% to 6,975.45. The futures for the S&P 500 and for the Dow industrials both slipped 0.1%.

In Asian trading, the Nikkei 225 regained lost ground, edging 0.2% higher to 28,098.25, while Sydney's S&P/ASX 200 surged 1.3% to 7,019.60. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng slipped 0.6% to 28,423.80 while Seoul's Kospi declined 0.3% to 3,162.28. Shares rose in Singapore and Jakarta but fell in Taiwan. India's Sensex was little changed.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 index dropped 0.3% to 4,115.68 after recovering from a 1.6% slide earlier in the day. The benchmark index is on track for its second weekly loss in a row.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5% to 33,896.04. The Nasdaq fared better than the rest of the market, shedding less than 0.1%, to 13,299.74.

Smaller company stocks also lost ground. The Russell 2000 index lost 0.8%, to 2,193.64.

Bank stocks and companies that rely directly on consumer spending pulled the market lower, but energy sector stocks, the biggest gainers so far this year, bore the heaviest losses as the price of U.S. crude oil skidded 3.5%.

On Thursday, U.S. benchmark crude oil added 33 cents to $63.68 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. It dropped $2.50 on Wednesday to $63.35 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard for pricing, rose 22 cents to $66.88 per barrel.

Digital currencies fell sharply Wednesday after China's banking association issued a warning Wednesday over the risks associated with digital currencies.

But Bitcoin’s price stabilized Thursday, wavering between gains and losses. By late afternoon in Asia, it had lost 0.8% to $40,036.40, according to the crypto news site Coindesk. It dropped more than 6% on Wednesday, swinging in a huge range of as low as $30,202 and as high as $43,621 over the course of the day. It hit its all-time high of over $64,800 a month ago,

Bitcoin's gyrations followed the news that longtime Bitcoin advocate Tesla would no longer accept it as payment for its cars, reversing its earlier position.

Investors remain focused on whether rising inflation will be temporary or whether it will endure. Prices are rising for everything from gasoline to food as the economy recovers from its more than year-long malaise.

The fear is that the Federal Reserve will have to dial back its extensive support if inflation persists. That includes record-low interest rates and the monthly purchase of $120 billion in bonds meant to goose the job market and economy.

Treasury yields mostly rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note slipped to 1.66% from 1.67% late Wednesday.

The dollar fell to 108.97 Japanese yen from 109.23 yen on Wednesday. The euro rose to $1.2203 from $1.2174.

A man walks past a bank's electronic board showing the Hong Kong share index at Hong Kong Stock Exchange Thursday, May 20, 2021. Shares were mixed in Asia on Thursday after benchmarks closed broadly lower on Wall Street in a third day of retreat. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu) Credit: Vincent Yu Credit: Vincent Yu