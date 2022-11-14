Asian benchmarks mixed as markets eye COVID, inflation risks

Wall Street closed last week with a rally, amid hopes inflation pressures had eased. That would make the Federal Reserve less likely to keep raising interest rates. But some analysts said the Wall Street rally was overdone.

The S&P 500 rose 36.56 points, or 5.5%, for its best day in more than two years, to 3,992.93. Its 5.9% gain for the week was its third in the last four and its biggest since June.

The Dow rose 32.49, or 0.1%, to 33,747.86, and the Nasdaq climbed 209.18, or 1.9%, to 11.323.33. Both also notched hefty gains for the week.

Markets are getting a boost from China's relaxing some of its strict anti-COVID measures, which have been hurting the world's second-largest economy. Easing of restrictions translates to potentially more growth in China, a definite plus for the Asian region.

A report last week showed inflation in the United States slowed by more than expected last month. The Fed has already lifted its key overnight interest rate to a range of 3.75% to 4%, up from basically zero in March. The likely scenario is still for further hikes into next year.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude gained 22 cents to $89.18 a barrel. U.S. crude gaining 2.9% to $88.96 per barrel Friday. Brent crude, the international standard, added 29 cents to $96.28 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar rose to 139.20 Japanese yen from 138.76 yen. The euro cost $1.0391, down from $1.0356.

