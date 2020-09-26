Asia Today: Victoria health chief quits in quarantine probe

Mikakos appears to be taking the blame when no one else would. After six weeks of hearings into the hotel inquiry, it was still not known who made the decision to use security guards instead of police or soldiers, which were used in other Australian states.

Andrews, Jobs Minister Martin Pakula and Police Minister Lisa Neville all denied being involved in the decision. Victoria Police Chief Commissioner Shane Patton, his predecessor Graham Ashton, Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton and multiple senior public servants also said it wasn’t their decision.

In other developments around the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea has reported 61 new cases of the coronavirus, the first time in four days its daily increase came below 100, as officials call for citizen vigilance ahead of a major holiday. The numbers released by the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Saturday brought the national caseload to 23,516 cases, including 399 deaths. Forty-one of the new cases were reported in the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, where infections have been linked to churches, restaurants, nursing home and schools. Twelve cases were linked to passengers arriving from abroad, mostly from the Philippines, Indonesia, Uzbekistan, India and Bangladesh. Health officials say the annual Chuseok harvest festival that begins Wednesday and continues through the weekend will be a critical period in the country’s anti-virus campaign. While millions of South Koreans travel across the country during Chuseok every year to visit relatives, officials have pleaded for people to stay home. Nightclubs, bars, buffet restaurants and other establishments deemed as high-risk will be shut down in Seoul during the holiday to reduce gatherings.

___

Follow AP’s pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A young girl has her temperature checked as she arrives to a drive-in circus at a parking lot in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The circus's aim is to provide entertainment for people during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Family members in a car watch a drive-in circus from a parking lot in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The circus's aim is to provide entertainment for people during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon

Circus members perform during a drive-in circus in a parking lot in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020. The circus's aim is to provide entertainment for people during the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon