Asia Today: Thailand: Woman probably infected in quarantine

Thailand announced three new cases on Tuesday, all imported, bringing the total to 3,746, including 59 deaths.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Sri Lankan police say they have arrested more than 1,100 people over the last several days for violating curfews imposed in parts of the country to contain the spreading of the coronavirus amid a new surge of the virus. The government has widened curfews in parts of the capital, Colombo, and some areas in Western province, where a new cluster centered at a garment factory was discovered early this month. Colombo is in Western province. More than a dozen villages in different parts of the country have also been isolated to curb the spreading. On Tuesday, police spokesman Ajith Rohana said 1,122 people have been arrested for violating curfews and quarantine regulations over a period of more than a week. Those arrested could face either a fine of 10,000 rupees ($54) or six months in prison, or both. Sri Lanka has reported a total of 8,413 cases. It also has had 17 deaths, including one reported on Tuesday.

