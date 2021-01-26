Asia Today: Taiwan quarantines 5,000 after hospital cluster

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Chinese airlines are offering refunded tickets as coronavirus continues to spread in the northeast. The offer Tuesday from the government’s aviation authority comes amid a push to prevent people traveling during the Lunar New Year holiday next month. China has largely curbed the virus’ spread at the local level, but travel limits remain in place where outbreaks have been detected, including in the capital Beijing. Schools are going on break a week early and migrant workers have been told not to travel back to their hometowns. The country’s death toll from COVID-19 rose by one to 4,636 among 89,197 cases, the National Health Commission reported, with most new cases in the northeast where winter temperatures are well below freezing. The National Health Commission on Tuesday reported 53 new cases in Heilongjiang province, with another seven in Jilin province just to the south. Beijing and the business hub of Shanghai both reported two new cases.

— Health authorities in New Zealand said they’ve found no evidence the coronavirus is spreading in the community after confirming the first case outside a quarantine facility in more than two months. The woman developed symptoms at home after she apparently was infected by a fellow traveler while in mandatory quarantine. COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said Tuesday that 15 of the woman’s 16 identified close contacts have tested negative, with one result still pending. New Zealand has eliminated community transmission of the virus, at least for now.

Soldiers from Royal Thai Army Chemical Department prepare to spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at Bang Bua school in Bangkok, Thailand, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit) Credit: Sakchai Lalit Credit: Sakchai Lalit

Residents wearing masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus stand near a tent prepared for use as authorities raise awareness against the return of the virus in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Wuhan, where the coronavirus was first detected, has largely returned to normal but is on heightened alert against a resurgence as China battles outbreaks elsewhere in the country. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan) Credit: Ng Han Guan Credit: Ng Han Guan

Commuters wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus ride on a subway train near an advertisement carrying the words "Come on 2021, It will work" in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Countries must cooperate more closely in fighting the challenges of the pandemic and climate change and in supporting a sustainable global economic recovery, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday in an address to the World Economic Forum. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

A woman wearing a face mask and a disposable glove to help curb the spread of the coronavirus plays table tennis at a public park during the lunch break in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. Countries must cooperate more closely in fighting the challenges of the pandemic and climate change and in supporting a sustainable global economic recovery, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday in an address to the World Economic Forum. (AP Photo/Andy Wong) Credit: Andy Wong Credit: Andy Wong

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk through the Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk on the Odaiba waterfront as Olympic rings is seen in the background in Tokyo, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Koji Sasahara) Credit: Koji Sasahara Credit: Koji Sasahara