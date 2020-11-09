Asia Today: Sri Lanka to strictly enforce virus regulations

Sri Lanka has counted 13,929 COVID-19 patients with 35 deaths since the pandemic began. Both figures have been increasing because of two recent clusters that account for more than 9,900 of the total infections.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

Cambodians are marking their Independence Day holiday, but new coronavirus restrictions are keeping them from celebrating at karaoke parlors, beer gardens, museums, cinemas and other entertainment venues which have been ordered shut until further notice. Students in the capital, Phnom Penh, and the satellite town of Kandal will not be returning to schools on Tuesday because they have been ordered shut for two weeks. The restrictions were issued because Hungary’s foreign minister tested positive for the coronavirus after a one-day visit to Cambodia last week. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen announced Saturday that a Cambodian bodyguard for Szijjarto was the only person among more than 900 involved with the visit who tested positive.

India has reported 45,903 new coronavirus cases, with its capital recording the highest single-day rise in infections since the pandemic began. The Health Ministry on Monday also reported 490 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities in the country to 126,611. New Delhi’s increase of 7,745 cases comes during a recent surge the government has attributed to crowding in markets during the ongoing festive season, winter weather and high air pollution. The capital’s air quality levels are plummeting to the “severe” category. A recent government report projected New Delhi may see up to 15,000 daily cases in the winter months. India has counted more than 8.5 million cases since the pandemic began, the second-highest total behind the U.S.

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait in a long queue to update details of their Aadhar, a government identity card in Jammu, India, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

A Malay couple have lunch next to a graffiti tribute to Malaysian workers on the frontlines against the COVID-19 coronavirus at Damansara in Selangor, outside Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. Malaysia extended restricted movements in its biggest city Kuala Lumpur, neighboring Selangor state and the administrative capital of Putrajaya from Wednesday in an attempt to curb a sharp rise in coronavirus cases. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus wait in a long queue to update details of their Aadhar, a government identity card in Jammu, India, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to enter an exhibition held at the Forbidden City in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. China on Saturday reported over a two dozen new confirmed coronavirus infections, all of which the National Health Commission said were in patients who contracted the virus abroad. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A man holds a child, both wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up with visitors to enter an exhibition held at the Forbidden City in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. China on Saturday reported 33 new confirmed coronavirus infections, all of which the National Health Commission said were in patients who contracted the virus abroad. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Visitors wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus line up to enter an exhibition held at the Forbidden City in Beijing, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020. China on Saturday reported 33 new confirmed coronavirus infections, all of which the National Health Commission said were in patients who contracted the virus abroad. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

Women wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walk by posters tribute to the medical workers in different provincial on the frontlines against the COVID-19 at a park in Beijing, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The coronavirus has hit another sobering milestone: more than 50 million positive cases worldwide since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

A woman wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks by posters tribute to medical workers on the frontlines against the COVID-19 on display at a park in Beijing, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The coronavirus has hit another sobering milestone: more than 50 million positive cases worldwide since the pandemic began. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

An employee wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus arranges swan paddle boats at a pond of Ueno Park Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 150 coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)