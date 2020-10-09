Asia Today: Sri Lanka orders closures to contain virus

Since the pandemic began, Sri Lanka has reported 4,459 infections and 13 deaths. Of the total patients, 3,278 have recovered.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— China said it is joining the world's coronavirus vaccine alliance known as COVAX. It previously declined to join, missing a deadline in September. China has four vaccine candidates in the last stage of clinical trials, making it farther ahead in development timelines than others. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said China was joining to ensure equitable distribution of vaccines and in the hope that more capable countries will also join. It is not yet clear the exact terms of the agreement and how China will contribute. The alliance is designed so participation by richer countries helps finance access for poorer ones. The Trump administration in the U.S. has declined to join.

— India reported another 70,496 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country's total since the pandemic began to more than 6.9 million. The Health Ministry on Friday also reported 964 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 106,490. India is seeing infections spread at a slower pace than last month, when daily infections touched a record high of 97,894 cases. India is averaging more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month and has reported the second most total cases in the world behind the United States. Health experts have warned that congregations during major festivals later this month and in November have the potential for the virus to spread.

Employees of Colombo municipal council wait to give their swab samples to test for COVID-19 in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020. Authorities in Sri Lanka on Wednesday widened a curfew and warned of legal action against those evading treatment for COVID-19 after reporting an escalating cluster centered around a garment factory in the capital's suburbs. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

A Sri Lankan health official takes a swab sample from a girl to test for COVID-19 outside a hospital in Minuwangoda, Sri Lanka, Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena) Credit: Eranga Jayawardena Credit: Eranga Jayawardena

A model of a coronavirus is displayed next to boxes for COVID-19 vaccines at an exhibit by Chinese pharmaceutical firm Sinopharm at the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) in Beijing, Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020. China said Friday, Oct. 9, 2020, that it is joining the COVID-19 vaccine alliance known as COVAX. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) Credit: Mark Schiefelbein Credit: Mark Schiefelbein