Asia Today: Seoul area curbing public gatherings

Earlier Monday, South Korea has reported 24 more virus-related deaths in the country’s highest daily fatalities since the pandemic began. The government added a total of 926 new cases, taking the country’s total to 50,591 including 698 deaths.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— An Australian state government leader apologized for a bungled hotel quarantine program that led to most of the nation’s COVID-19 deaths. A retired judge who investigated Victoria state’s quarantine program for returned travelers criticized the use of private security guards to enforce isolation in Melbourne hotels in May and June. Victoria Premier Dan Andrews explained the quarantine system had been implemented quickly and without a pandemic rule book. “I want to apologize to the Victorian community for the very clear errors that were made in this program,” Andrews said after the report's release. The lax infection controls at two Melbourne quarantine hotels set off a wave of infections in Australia’s second-largest city while the rest of the country had been largely virus-free. Of Australia’s 908 deaths from COVID-19, 820 died in Victoria. Police now provide security at Melbourne quarantine hotels.

Meanwhile, the spread of an ongoing outbreak in Sydney’s northern beach suburbs appeared to be slowing. Of the 83 cases confirmed, only 15 were added in the past 24 hours. That's half the previous day's increase, despite more than 38,000 people being tested in the latest day, New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said. She cautioned against assuming those numbers will continue to decline, saying: “In a pandemic, there is a level of volatility, so we’ll closely monitor what happens.” All 15 new cases were linked to two live music venues. The original infection is a U.S.-strain suspected to have leaked from Sydney hotel quarantine. More than 250,000 Sydney residents in the northern beaches area are under a four-day lockdown until Wednesday. Berejiklian said what restrictions continue over Christmas will be reviewed on Wednesday. All Australian states have imposed restrictions on travelers from Sydney and parts of New South Wales because of the outbreak.

Medical workers wearing protective gears in the sub-zero temperatures talk at coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A medical worker wearing protective gears prepares to take sample in the sub-zero temperatures at coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

Surfers carry their boards along the beach front at Manly on the northern beaches in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches are in a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 80. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

People wait in a line at a COVID-19 testing station on the northern beaches in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches are in a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 80. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

A worker water blasts clean beach equipment at Manly on the northern beaches in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches are in a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 80. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

Staff question people as they wait in a line at a COVID-19 testing station on the northern beaches in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches are in a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 80. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

A staff member questions people as they wait in a line at a COVID-19 testing station on the northern beaches in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches are in a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 80. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

People wait in a line at a COVID-19 testing station on the northern beaches in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches are in a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 80. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

A surfer carries his board as he skates along the beach front at Manly on the northern beaches in Sydney, Australia, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches are in a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 80. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker