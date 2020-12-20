Asia Today: Outbreak grows in Sydney’s beach suburbs

— Thousands of people lined up for coronavirus tests in a province near Bangkok on Sunday, as Thai authorities scrambled to contain an outbreak of the virus that has infected nearly 700 people. Triple lines of mainly migrant workers stretched for around 100 meters in one location alone, at Mahachai in Samut Sakhon province, as health officials in mobile units methodically took nasal swabs. There were three locations in total in the area. Nearby, razor wire and police guards blocked access to the Klang Koong, or Central Shrimp, seafood market — one of Thailand’s largest — and its associated housing, the epicenter of the new cluster. Thailand’s Disease Control Department said Sunday that they found 141 more cases linked to the market outbreak. On Saturday, the department reported 548 cases, Thailand’s biggest daily spike, sending shockwaves through a country that has seen only a small number of infections over the past several months due to strict border and quarantine controls.

— South Korea has recorded more than 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the fifth consecutive day, putting pressure on authorities to enforce the toughest distancing rules that would further hurt the economy. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency says it’s found 1,097 additional cases over the past 24-hour period, the highest daily tally since the pandemic began. That puts the national caseload at 49,665, including 674 deaths. About 70% of the new cases come from the densely populated Seoul metropolitan area, which has been at the center of a viral resurgence. The pace of the spread has already met government conditions for raising social distancing rules to their highest level. But officials have been reluctant to move forward with the measure out of worries for the economy. The new step would ban a gathering of more than 10 people and shut hundreds of thousands of non-essential businesses.

___

Follow AP's coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A health worker in protective clothing collects nasal swab sample from a man to test for COVID-19 in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Thailand reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily tally in a country that had largely brought the pandemic under control. (AP Photo/ Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul) Credit: Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul Credit: Chalida Ekvitthayavechnukul

People stand in lines to get COVID-19 tests in Samut Sakhon, South of Bangkok, Thailand, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. Thailand reported more than 500 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest daily tally in a country that had largely brought the pandemic under control. (AP Photo/Jerry Harmer) Credit: Jerry Harmer Credit: Jerry Harmer

A medical worker wearing protective gear takes a sample from a man at a coronavirus/COVID-19 testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

A medical worker wearing protective gear warms her hands in the sub-zero temperatures at a coronavirus testing site in Seoul, South Korea, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) Credit: Lee Jin-man Credit: Lee Jin-man

People wait at a drive through COVID-19 testing station at a beach in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches will enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 40. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

A man receives a COVID-19 test at a drive through testing station at a beach in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches will enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 40. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

A sign warns people at a beach in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches will enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 40. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

People attend a drive through COVID-19 testing station at a beach in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches will enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 40. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker

People queue at a drive through COVID-19 testing station at a beach in Sydney, Australia, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. Sydney's northern beaches will enter a lockdown similar to the one imposed during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March as a cluster of cases in the area increased to more than 40. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Credit: Mark Baker Credit: Mark Baker