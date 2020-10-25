Asia Today: Melbourne holds off on easing amid new outbreak

Victoria reported seven new coronavirus cases on Sunday, with six linked to the latest outbreak, which involves 39 people across 11 households.

No additional deaths kept the state toll at 817 and the national toll at 905.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— Sri Lankan authorities have terminated a number of passenger trains and widened the curfew as COVID-19 cases related to a new cluster at a garment factory continue to surge. The Railway Department canceled at least 16 trains — mostly ran through busy office hours — after the number of commuters declined due to the curfew imposed in many parts of the country. More than a dozen villages are isolated in densely populated Western province, which includes capital Colombo. Authorities last week closed the island’s main fish market on Colombo’s outskirts after 49 traders tested positive for the coronavirus. By Sunday, the number of cases from the fish market went up to nearly 900. Authorities say the outbreak is linked to a cluster in a garment factory early this month, which has grown to 4,052 cases, more than half the country’s total of 7,521. During the last 24 hours, 368 new cases have been detected. In a bid to contain the spread, health authorities also closed three fishery harbors and many fish stalls around the country. Several thousand people have been asked to quarantine at home. Schools and key public offices are closed and gatherings banned. The death toll rose to 15 on Saturday.

___

Follow all of AP’s coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

An Indian devotee offer prayers in front of an LED screen set up outside Bhadrakali temple during Navratri, or festival of nine nights, in Ahmedabad, India, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. The Gujarat state government on Friday banned organisation of any 'garba', a traditional dance event as part of Navratri celebrations, during the upcoming festival due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) Credit: Ajit Solanki Credit: Ajit Solanki

Indians crowd a wholesale market ahead of the Hindu festival of Dussehra in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020. Health officials have warned about the potential for the coronavirus to spread during the upcoming religious festival season, which is marked by huge gatherings in temples and shopping districts. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) Credit: Altaf Qadri Credit: Altaf Qadri