Asia Today: Duterte extends virus calamity status by a year

The state of calamity in place until September 2021 will be used mainly to draw emergency funds quickly anywhere in the country. Officials can also control the prices of basic commodities like rice and cooking oil under such a state of calamity.

Quarantine restrictions such as social distancing remain as they are now.

Duterte also said a ban on the deployment of Filipino nurses, doctors and other health workers with finalized work contracts abroad has been lifted. Those without signed contracts remain prohibited from leaving the country to ensure an adequate supply of medical workers amid the continuing outbreaks.

The Philippines is a leading source of global labor, including medical personnel.

In other developments in the Asia-Pacific region:

— South Korea has added 61 additional coronavirus cases, its lowest daily virus tally since mid-August amid a downward trend in fresh infections. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said Tuesday the additional figures took the country’s total to 23,106 with 388 deaths. It’s the third day in a row that South Korea’s daily virus tally has stayed below 100. South Korea had seen an uptick in new infections, mostly in the greater Seoul area, since early last month, before its caseload recently began slowing under stringent physical distancing rules.