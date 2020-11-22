Asia Today: Cases in Japan hit record amid holiday travel

— South Australia and Victoria states eased COVID-19 restrictions Sunday as Australia heads into summer in a better position to fight the virus. Victoria, which was hardest hit, has gone 23 days without a new infection. In response, Premier Daniel Andrews announced a number of changes to restrictions. Mask-wearing outdoors, which until now has been mandatory, is no longer required where social distancing is possible. Masks will still have to be worn indoors and carried at all times. Home gatherings of up to 15 people will be allowed and up to 50 people can gather outdoors. Up to 150 people will be allowed at weddings, funerals or indoor religious services. Residents of South Australia emerged from a state-wide lockdown at midnight Saturday, and are now able to visit bars and restaurants in groups of up to 10 and host gatherings up of to 50 people with social distancing. Gyms and beauty salons can open and students will return to schools from Monday. The border between Victoria and New South Wales states, closed at the height of the Victoria outbreak three months ago, will reopen Sunday. New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian said, “We never want to see this ever again. We hope this is the last time that in our lifetime this border is closed.”

___

Follow AP’s coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, people line up for coronavirus tests at a COVID-19 testing site in Tianjin, China, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. China is starting mass testing on 3 million people in a section of the northern city of Tianjin and has tested several thousand others in a hospital in Shanghai after the discovery of a pair of cases there. (Zhao Zishuo/Xinhua via AP) Credit: Zhao Zishuo Credit: Zhao Zishuo

People make their way at a departure lobby of Haneda airport in Tokyo Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. Japan is scaling back on the government-backed “GoTo” campaign to encourage travel and dining out, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reached a record for the third day straight, Saturday. (Kenzaburo Fukuhara/Kyodo News via AP) Credit: Kenzaburo Fukuhara Credit: Kenzaburo Fukuhara

Workers wearing protective suits take a throat swab from a person at a COVID-19 testing site in Tianjin, China, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020. China is starting mass testing on 3 million people in a section of the northern city of Tianjin and has tested several thousand others in a hospital in Shanghai after the discovery of a pair of cases there. (Chinatopix via AP) Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited