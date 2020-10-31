Asia Today: Australia to spend on vaccines for wider region

Figures from the state’s Health Department show an average of just 2.4 new cases per day for the past 14 days.

The easing of restrictions means families can visit each other at home. A 25-kilometer (15-mile) travel limit remains in place and outdoor gatherings are still capped at 10 people.

It will be an emotional weekend for many people who have been unable to see their families or close friends for months.

Victoria’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 819 and the national figure is 907.

State premier Daniel Andrews did not face the media on Saturday, bringing his daily news conference marathon to an end. The state leader had held news conferences for 120 consecutive days starting on July 3.

