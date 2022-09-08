Asia shares rise as Wall Street on track to end loss streak

Investors are also watching for what may happen on interest rates at the European Central Bank's meeting, as well as for comments from U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, later Thursday.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 1.8%, its biggest single-day gain in four weeks, with roughly 95% of the stocks in the benchmark index closing higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.4% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq climbed 2.1%. Smaller company stocks outgained the broader market, driving the Russell 2000 index 2.2% higher.

The indexes are now all in the green for the week, a welcome respite for traders after a slump in recent weeks that erased much of the market's gains from a July and early August rally.

Wall Street watchers cautioned that the market is likely to see more volatility in coming weeks ahead of the next Federal Reserve interest rate policy update scheduled for Sept. 21.

“It's good that there's an up day, but I would caution anyone not to be too optimistic right now,” said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading & derivatives at Charles Schwab. “You don't have a whole lot of reason for that.”

Wall Street's focus remains on the highest inflation in decades and the Fed's attempt to rein it in with high interest rates. The central bank has already raised rates four times this year and markets expect them to deliver another jumbo-sized increase of three-quarters of a percentage point at their next meeting in two weeks.

The central bank has been clear about its determination to continue raising rates until it feels that inflation is leveling off or cooling. In June, Fed officials projected that the benchmark rate will reach a range of 3.25% to 3.5% by year’s end and roughly a half-percentage point more in 2023.

"We are in this for as long as it takes to get inflation down," Fed Vice Chair Lael Brainard said at a banking industry conference on Wednesday. "Our resolve is firm, our goals are clear, and our tools are up to the task."

Traders clawed back some of their recent losses with Wednesday’s rally, which pushed the S&P 500 up 71.68 points to 3,979.87. The Dow rose 435.98 points to 31,581.28, and the Nasdaq gained 246.99 points to 11,791.90. The Russell 2000 climbed 39.68 points to 1,832.

Bond yields fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which influences interest rates on mortgages and other loans, fell to 3.27% from 3.34% late Tuesday. The two-year Treasury yield, which tends to track expectations for Fed action, fell to 3.45% from 3.51%.

In energy trading, benchmark U.S. crude added 66 cents to $82.60 a barrel. U.S. crude oil prices slid 5.7% Wednesday. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 58 cents to $88.58 a barrel.

In currency trading, the U.S. dollar edged up to 143.60 Japanese yen from 143.74 yen. The euro was little changed at $1.00.

___

AP Business Writers Damian J. Troise and Alex Veiga and AP Economics Writer Christopher Rugaber contributed to this story.

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Combined Shape Caption A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Asian benchmarks mostly rose Thursday, as investor optimism got a perk from a rally on Wall Street that's on track to break a three-week losing streak. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon Combined Shape Caption A currency trader watches monitors at the foreign exchange dealing room of the KEB Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022. Asian benchmarks mostly rose Thursday, as investor optimism got a perk from a rally on Wall Street that's on track to break a three-week losing streak. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon) Credit: Ahn Young-joon Credit: Ahn Young-joon