As war rages, Paralympics open in Beijing without Russia

Ukrainian team member Maksym Yarovyi carried the country’s now widely known blue and yellow flag at the head of a 20-person delegation entering the stadium at the opening. All the athletes and spectators wore face masks to protect against the coronavirus, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and other dignitaries.

“It’s a miracle that we have made it to the Paralympics,” Ukrainian delegation head Valerii Sushkevych said earlier.

Sushkevych said it took four days for team members in Ukraine to reach Beijing. He said he slept on the floor of a bus because of a back condition during the last two days of the journey through Europe.

“We overcame a lot of barriers on the way,” he said. “Many members of our team had to escape while there was bombardment and shells exploding.”

About 564 athletes, of which 138 are women, are competing in the Paralympics. China has the largest team, with 96 competitors, followed by the United States with 65. The Paralympics includes six sports: Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, biathlon, hockey, snowboarding and curling.

"Much work still needs to be done to achieve gender parity but having increased female participation significantly at the Winter Games in the last 20 years shows we are heading in the right direction,” Parsons said.

The 10-day Paralympics closes on March 13.

Caption Maksym Yarovyi of Ukraine carries the flag as the team makes their entrance during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Caption Remi Mazi carries the flag of Belgium during the opening ceremony at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)

Caption Lee Reaney, a Canadian journalist working for the Kyiv Post, poses questions to the panel during the press conference following the official announcement that athletes from the Russian Paralympic Committee and Belarus, who were to compete as neutral athletes under the Paralympic flag, are no longer allowed to compete at the Beijing 2022 Winter Paralympic Games, Beijing, Thursday, March 3, 2022. (Joe Toth/OIS via AP)

Caption A worker in protective suit cleans the rink board at the National Indoor Stadium, the venue of para ice hockey at the 2022 Winter Paralympics, Friday, March 4, 2022, in Beijing. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)