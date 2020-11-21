As virus numbers surge, precautions proving a tough sell

THE NUMBERS: The numbers of new COVID-19 infections are climbing at a staggering pace that seems to only be picking up speed. On Saturday, just six days after reporting that the number of people in the United States to contract the virus had reached 11 million, researchers from Johns Hopkins University reported the total had reached the 12 million mark. Deaths are rising as well and are inching closer to the dire totals seen in the spring. On Thursday, the daily death toll exceeded 2,000, the first time that has happened since early May.

ICYMI: The number of coronavirus infections and deaths are surging around the globe. In Russia, for example, the national coronavirus task force said on Saturday that 24,822 new cases were recorded over the past day. And as a signal that the surge is far from over, the taskforce said that Saturday marked the fourth time in a week that a new high has been tallied.

QUOTABLE: “We’re supposed to be modeling for our constituents and for our residents in our state,” said Arkansas state Sen. Stephanie Flowers, a Democrat in the majority-Republican Legislature who proposed a rule requiring senators to wear a mask or risk losing their per diem payments. “You’ve got the governor asking everyone to wear a mask and socially distance. It’s not like I’m asking for something nobody has heard of.”

