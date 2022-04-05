As Ukraine war squeezes energy, UK looks again at fracking

Kwarteng said it was important to keep “all possible energy generation and production methods on the table.”

He added that the pause on fracking would remain “unless the latest scientific evidence demonstrates that shale gas extraction is safe, sustainable and of minimal disturbance to those living and working nearby.”

Cuadrilla Resources Ltd., which operated Britain’s only active shale wells until 2019, welcomed the review as a “tentative first step” towards overturning the moratorium.

“We trust that this review will allow Britain’s huge shale gas resources to be exploited,” said chief executive Francis Egan.

But Friends of the Earth energy activist Danny Gross said “energy efficiency and developing the U.K.’s vast renewable power potential are the best ways to deal with the energy crisis and bring down soaring fuel bills.”

On Thursday the U.K. government will release its long-term energy strategy, which is expected to call for more nuclear power plants and offshore wind farms — but not more onshore wind farms, which are seen by some Conservative lawmakers as vote-losing eyesores.

The United Nations' climate panel warned Monday that temperatures on Earth will shoot past a key danger point unless greenhouse gas emissions fall faster than countries have committed to. U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said the report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change revealed "a litany of broken climate promises" that "put us firmly on track toward an unlivable world."

