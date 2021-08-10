As Senate debates Dems' $3.5T budget, GOP launches attacks

If Biden and Senate Democrats want to "outsource domestic policy to Chairman Sanders" with a “historically reckless taxing and spending spree," Republicans lack the votes to stop them, conceded Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky. “But we will debate. We will vote."

Budget resolution passage is critical because in the 50-50 Senate, it would let Democrats alone approve a subsequent bill actually enacting their spending and tax policies. Approval of the budget would shield the follow-on legislation from Republican filibusters, procedural delays that kill bills.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has praised the budget resolution. Rep. Steny Hoyer of Maryland, No. 2 House Democratic leader, announced Tuesday that the chamber would return from recess Aug. 23 to vote on that blueprint and perhaps other measures.

The Senate began debating the budget minutes after it approved the other big chunk of Biden's objectives, a compromise $1 trillion bundle of transportation, water, broadband and other infrastructure projects. That measure, passed 69-30 with McConnell among the 19 Republicans backing it, now needs House approval.

In contrast, every Republican present was opposed as the Senate voted 50-49 to begin considering the budget. Sen. Mike Rounds, R-S.D., missed the roll call to be with his ailing wife.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., assured progressives that Congress will pursue sweeping initiatives going beyond the infrastructure compromise. It was a nod to divisions between the party's moderates and liberals that he and Pelosi will have to resolve before Congress can approve their fiscal goals. Democrats also control the House but only narrowly.

“To my colleagues who are concerned that this does not do enough on climate, for families, and making corporations and the rich pay their fair share: We are moving on to a second track, which will make a generational transformation in these areas," Schumer said.

In a budget ritual, senators plunged into a "vote-a-rama," a nonstop parade of messaging amendments that often becomes a painful all-night ordeal. The Senate spent nearly 20 hours taking 41 roll calls on an earlier budget measure this year and 28 hours on 37 votes as it approved the COVID-19 relief bill in March, according to the Senate Historical Office.

With the budget resolution largely advisory only, the goal of most amendments was not to win but to force the other party's vulnerable senators to cast troublesome votes that can be used against them in next year's elections for congressional control.

So Republicans crowed after Democrats opposed GOP amendments calling for the full-time reopening of pandemic-shuttered schools, boosting the Pentagon's budget and retaining limits on federal income tax deductions for state and local levies. Those deduction caps are detested by lawmakers from upper-income, mostly Democratic states.

Republicans were also happy when Democrats opposed restricting IRS access to some financial records, which McConnell's office said would prompt political “witch hunts,” and when Democrats showed support for Biden's now suspended ban on oil and gas leasing on federal lands, which Republicans said would prompt gasoline price increases.

One amendment may have boomeranged after the Senate voted 99-0 for a proposal by freshman Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., to block federal funds for any municipalities that defund the police. That idea has been rejected by all but the most progressive Democrats, but Republicans have persistently accused them anyway of backing it.

In an animated, sardonic rejoinder, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., called Tuberville's amendment “a gift" that would let Democrats “put to bed this scurrilous accusation that somebody in this great esteemed body would want to defund the police." He said he wanted to “walk over there and hug my colleague."

The budget blueprint envisions creating new programs including tuition-free pre-kindergarten and community college, paid family leave and a Civilian Climate Corps whose workers would tackle environmental projects. Millions of immigrants in the U.S. illegally would have a new chance for citizenship, and there would be financial incentives for states to adopt more labor-friendly laws.

Medicare would add dental, hearing and vision benefits, there would be tax credits and grants prodding utilities and industries to embrace clean energy. Child tax credits beefed up for the pandemic would be extended, along with federal subsidies for health insurance.

Besides higher taxes on the wealthy and corporations, Democrats envision savings by letting the government negotiate prices for pharmaceuticals it buys, slapping taxes on imported carbon fuels and strengthening IRS tax collections.

Caption From left, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., and Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., leave a republican policy luncheon as the Senate moves from passage of the infrastructure bill to focus on a massive $3.5 trillion budget resolution, a blueprint of President Joe Biden's top domestic policy ambitions, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik