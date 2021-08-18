A's right-hander Chris Bassitt struck on head by line drive

With two on and no outs, Bassitt threw an 89.5 mph cut fastball that Brian Goodwin drove right back up the middle. Bassitt went down on the mound right after he was hit, holding his head, and his teammates quickly waved to the dugout for assistance.

As players on each side looked on, Bassitt was attended to by an Oakland trainer and other personnel before he was helped into the back of a cart while holding a towel to his face. A's center fielder Starling Marte had his hands on his head as Bassitt was driven by him.