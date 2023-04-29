A's met by fans in Oakland with chants of `Sell the team!'

Nick Senzel had three RBIs and Jake Fraley hit a two-run homer for the Reds, who have won four in a row for the first time since last July 30 to Aug. 2.

Luis Cessa (1-3) gave up three runs and eight hits in five-plus innings, winning for the first time in five starts this year.

Drew Rucinski (0-1) was activated from the injured list and made his Oakland debut. He gave up five runs — three earned — and 11 hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The 34-year-old left-hander made his first big league appearance since 2018 after spending four seasons with South Korea's NC Dinos. Rucinski signed with Oakland for a $3 million, one-year contract, then strained his left hamstring late in spring training

Shea Langeliers had three RBIs for Oakland, including a run-scoring single in the first.

Senzel's RBI single and Jose Barrero's two-run double built a 3-1 lead in the third, and Fraley hit a two-run homer in the fourth, a 419-foot drive.

Oakland's Brent Rooker had three hits, and Ryan Noda hit his third home run.

MOVES

Reds: Selected the contract of INF Matt Reynolds from Triple-A Louisville and transferred RHP Tony Santillan (right knee strain) to the 60-day IL.

Athletics: RHP Chad Smith was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move for Rucinski.

UP NEXT

RHP Hunter Greene (0-1) starts Saturday for the Reds and LHP Kyle Muller (0-2) for the A's.

