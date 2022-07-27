A's, Irvin beat Astros 4-2 for 1st series sweep of season

Irvin (6-7) struck out four and walked one, retiring 12 in a row. He was 4-1 with a 1.85 ERA in five starts during July. While Irvin is 4-2 with a 1.73 ERA at home, he is 2-5 with a 4.79 ERA on the road.

A.J. Puk pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his second save, finishing a five-hitter.

Jake Meyers cut Houston's deficit with an RBI triple in the fifth, but Kemp doubled in a run in the bottom half.

Álvarez closed the Astros to 3-2 with his home run in the sixth. Skye Bolt greeted Phil Maton with an RBI single in the seventh.

AT THE CAGE

NBA Finals MVP Stephen Curry of Golden State took batting practice and threw ceremonial first pitches with his wife, Ayesha. Curry’s Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation teamed with the A’s to host roughly 1,000 children from local community organizations at the game. Batting against Oakland manager Mark Kotsay, the right-handed hitting Curry swung through a few pitches but then made regular contact, hitting several fly balls and grounders to left field.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: RHP Lance McCullers Jr. )right flexor tendon strain) was scheduled to make his second rehab start Wednesday, pitching for Triple-A Sugar Land at Oklahoma City.

Athletics: INF Jed Lowrie (sprained left shoulder) played five innings at first base Tuesday for Triple-A Las Vegas and was scheduled to serve as DH for the entire game Wednesday. … RHP Dany Jimenez (strained right shoulder) is to begin a rehab assignment Friday. … 1B Seth Brown (paternity leave) is expected to rejoin the team Friday in Chicago against the White Sox. His wife, Brittaney, gave birth to a son on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Astros: RHP José Urquidy (9-4, 3.93 ERA) is to start Thursday's opener of a four-game series against visiting Seattle, which goes with RHP Logan Gilbert (10-4, 2.77)

Athletics: RHP James Kaprielian (1-5, 4.74) starts Friday at the White Sox, who are slated to pitch RHP Lance Lynn (1-3, 6.43).

