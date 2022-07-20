journal-news logo
As fires ease in southern Europe, blaze hits Greek capital

Residents spray water with a hose as fire burns near houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Residents spray water with a hose as fire burns near houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

Nation & World
By THANASSIS STAVRAKIS and DEREK GATOPOULOS
26 minutes ago
Nearly 500 firefighters are struggling to contain a large wildfire that threatens hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight

PALINI, Greece (AP) — Nearly 500 firefighters struggled to contain a large wildfire that threatened hillside suburbs outside Athens for a second day Wednesday, after hundreds of residents were evacuated overnight.

Fires continued to burn across southern Europe, but authorities in France, Spain and Portugal all reported improved conditions with a respite from severe heat wave conditions.

At least two people were hospitalized in the Greek capital with breathing problems and minor burns, while local officials said several houses had been burned in the fire around Mount Penteli, 25 kilometers (16 miles) northeast of Athens.

“The conditions are very challenging. The priority is to safeguard human life, critical infrastructure and private property,” Fire Service spokesman Yiannis Artopios said. Five water-dropping aircraft and four helicopters were operating Wednesday, officials said, adding that more than 600 people have evacuated from their homes so far.

Artopios said winds of up to 80 kilometers per hour (50 mph) were making air support difficult for fire crews.

Greece has avoided the heat wave that is currently afflicting countries in western Europe, but fire officials say that hot and dry conditions that have lasted for weeks, as well as longer-term temperature rises, have increased the overall risk of forest fires.

Cooler weather gave firefighters in Spain and Portugal some respite but temperatures are forecast to rise back to 40 degrees Celsius (104F) in the coming days.

A spate of blazes in Spain’s northwestern Galicia region has burned 85 houses and forced the evacuation of 1,400 people. Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez visited the area late Tuesday and warned of “hard days ahead here in Galicia and the rest of Spain”.

In France, firefighters created huge firebreaks through threatened forests in the southwest of the country, using heavy machinery to tear out trees and roots to leave large barren strips to stop the fires from spreading. After a week of raging wildfires, the blazes have slowed.

“We are pretty confident,” said Ronan Leaustic, a regional official from the southwestern Gironde area. “But we are still very vigilant.”

The Gironde fires have burned 206 square kilometers (80 square miles) of forests, authorities say.

Portugal’s health ministry says that between July 7-18 the excess mortality rate was 1,065 deaths, with officials blaming the heat wave for the spike and saying more heat deaths are likely in coming days as high temperatures return.

___ Gatopoulos reported from Athens, Greece. Raquel Redondo in Madrid; Barry Hatton in Lisbon, Portugal; Barbara Surk in Nice, France; and John Leicester in Paris contributed.

Fire burns next to houses in the area of Drafi east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

People look at the smoke from a fire in the area of Anthousa, about 30 kilometers, (18 miles) east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

People look at the smoke from a fire in the area of Anthousa, about 30 kilometers, (18 miles) east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A man speak on his mobile phone as he stands next to two banned cars in the area of Drafi east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A man speak on his mobile phone as he stands next to two banned cars in the area of Drafi east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A woman walks in front of smoke from a fire in the area of Drafi , east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A woman walks in front of smoke from a fire in the area of Drafi , east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A firefighting helicopter throws water as fire burns in the area of Drafi east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A firefighting helicopter throws water as fire burns in the area of Drafi east of Athens on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A firefighter uses a tree branch as he is trying to prevent the fire from reaching homes in the area of Drafi east of Athens ,on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

A firefighter uses a tree branch as he is trying to prevent the fire from reaching homes in the area of Drafi east of Athens ,on Wednesday, July 20, 2022. Hundreds of people were evacuated from their homes late Tuesday as a wildfire threatened mountainside suburbs northeast of Athens. Firefighters battled through the night, struggling to contain the blaze which was being intensified by strong gusts of wind. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a water-bombing plane spreads water La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (SDIS 33 via AP)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a water-bombing plane spreads water La Teste-de-Buch, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (SDIS 33 via AP)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a burnt pine forests water near Landrias, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (SDIS 33 via AP)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows a burnt pine forests water near Landrias, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (SDIS 33 via AP)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows fire trucks make their way to the pine forests in Landrias, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (SDIS 33 via AP)

This photo provided by the fire brigade of the Gironde region (SDIS 33) shows fire trucks make their way to the pine forests in Landrias, southwestern France, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. In the Gironde region of southwest France, two massive fires feeding on tinder-dry pine forests also have forced tens of thousands of people to flee homes and summer vacation spots since they broke out July 12. (SDIS 33 via AP)

People work to extinguish a fire as wildfires get close to a house in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

People work to extinguish a fire as wildfires get close to a house in Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Alex Codonyer, 55, hugs his son Alan, 12, next to their house burnt during a wildfire in River Park village, near the town of El Pont de Vilomara, Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Hundreds of residents evacuated by a wildfire in Bages, in northeastern Spain were anxious to get back to their homes and assess the extent of the damage. Authorities in Catalonia deployed dozens of firefighting planes and helicopters to try and contain the spreading fire that ravaged several homes and burnt more than 1,600 hectares (3953 acres). (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Alex Codonyer, 55, hugs his son Alan, 12, next to their house burnt during a wildfire in River Park village, near the town of El Pont de Vilomara, Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Hundreds of residents evacuated by a wildfire in Bages, in northeastern Spain were anxious to get back to their homes and assess the extent of the damage. Authorities in Catalonia deployed dozens of firefighting planes and helicopters to try and contain the spreading fire that ravaged several homes and burnt more than 1,600 hectares (3953 acres). (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Jordi Villalta, 62, stands next to his house burnt during a wildfire in River Park village, near the town of El Pont de Vilomara, Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Hundreds of residents evacuated by a wildfire in Bages, in northeastern Spain were anxious to get back to their homes and assess the extent of the damage. Jordi could not even salvage his clothes before escaping the flames, "all I have is what I'm wearing, I've lost everything" Jordi said. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Jordi Villalta, 62, stands next to his house burnt during a wildfire in River Park village, near the town of El Pont de Vilomara, Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Hundreds of residents evacuated by a wildfire in Bages, in northeastern Spain were anxious to get back to their homes and assess the extent of the damage. Jordi could not even salvage his clothes before escaping the flames, "all I have is what I'm wearing, I've lost everything" Jordi said. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

The skull of a goat lies on the ground after a forest fire on a farm in San Martin de Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

The skull of a goat lies on the ground after a forest fire on a farm in San Martin de Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A charred structure after a wildfire near Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A charred structure after a wildfire near Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A dead goat lies on the ground after a forest fire on a farm in San Martin de Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

A dead goat lies on the ground after a forest fire on a farm in San Martin de Tabara, north-west Spain, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. Wildfires also kept emergency crews busy in England, Germany, Portugal and Spain. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

