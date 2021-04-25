A's extend win streak to 13 with 7-2 victory over Orioles

Chris Bassitt (2-2) weathered steady rain that fell at Camden Yards, allowing two runs and eight hits over six innings. He struck out eight and improved to 3-0 in four career starts against Baltimore.

The A’s took a 1-0 lead in the first on a bloop single by Olson that scored Canha, who led off with a double against Wade LeBlanc (0-1). LeBlanc made his first start of the season after five relief appearances.

Oakland extended the lead to 4-0 on a two-run single by Canha and a double by Olson in the second that ended LeBlanc’s night. The Orioles scored their first run of the game on a double by Chance Sisco that deflected off first base and into the outfield.

Lowrie answered in the third with his homer over the right-field scoreboard off Tyler Wells, a Rule 5 pick.

Trey Mancini had an RBI double in the fifth that cut the margin to 7-2.

The Orioles have scored two runs or fewer in their last six losses.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: LHP A.J. Puk (strained biceps) is expected to throw off the mound later this week at an affiliate site in Stockton, California.

Orioles: LHP Keegan Akin had to get stitches in his left index finger after cutting himself with a knife at home. He was being considered to start Saturday prior to the incident. “He’s got stitches for a week to 10 days,” manager Brandon Hyde said.

UP NEXT

Athletics: LHP Jesús Luzardo (1-1, 5.89 ERA) can help the A’s complete the three-game sweep. He threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Twins on Tuesday.

Orioles: LHP John Means (1-0, 1.52 ERA) will start the finale after getting an additional two days of rest. Means threw seven shutout innings Sunday at Texas in his last outing.

