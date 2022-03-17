As crisis in Ukraine grows, aid agencies rush in supplies

"That is obviously very worrying and a big challenge for the humanitarian community,” he added.

Efforts are also being stepped up to assist the refugees, about half of them children, who have escaped over the past weeks to Poland and other countries bordering Ukraine.

Refugees now arriving in neighboring countries are "more vulnerable, in a more traumatic state” than those who came in the early days of the war, Saltmarsh said.

Kateryna Horiachko, who escaped from the area around the capital, Kyiv, said people there were "devastated.”

"They lost their homes, they lost everything they had, they lost relatives...there is nothing left for (us) than (to) become refugees,” added Horiachko, who arrived in Suceava, Romania, on Thursday.

Horiachko said her husband and parents remain in Ukraine and that she was hoping to find a way to support them.

"Economy in Ukraine is also ruined, people (are) now without work, without income and they need” support, she added.

Eldar Emric in Suceava, Romania, contributed to this report

Caption UNHCR staff load a truck with supplies for Ukraine in an aid warehouse at Rzeszow airport, in Rzeszow, southeastern Poland, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris