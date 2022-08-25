As Boris Johnson departs, UK takes stock of his messy legacy

Johnson cultivated a buffoonish public image, but he has had a serious impact on his country. He bears much of the credit, or blame, for Britain’s departure from the EU, a momentous decision whose consequences will play out for years.

“The one certain thing you can say is that his legacy is Brexit,” said Steven Fielding, professor of political history at the University of Nottingham. “You can’t take that away from him — it’s just a question of whether it’s a good thing or a bad thing.”

Johnson’s backing for the “leave” campaign in Britain's 2016 referendum on EU membership was vital to its victory. He had a popular appeal that no other campaigner could match. When wrangling in Parliament over the departure terms brought down Prime Minister Theresa May three years later, Johnson succeeded her with a vow to “get Brexit done.”

He led the Conservatives to a huge election victory in 2019 and took Britain out of the EU the following year. But the long divorce feels far from “done.” Relations with the EU have soured amid unresolved disputes over trade rules for Northern Ireland.

New customs and regulatory barriers are also hindering trade between Britain and the 27 EU nations. The benefits of Brexit touted by Johnson and other supporters — a chance to rip up onerous EU rules and create a more dynamic economy — have not yet materialized.

Johnson’s promises to redistribute investment and opportunity to neglected regions of Britain also remain unfulfilled. His successor — either Foreign Secretary Liz Truss or former Treasury chief Rishi Sunak, who are competing in a Conservative Party leadership contest whose outcome will be announced Sept. 5 — inherits a deflating economy and a cost-of-living crisis sparked by such factors as Brexit and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Margaret MacMillan, emeritus professor of international history at Oxford University, said Johnson has left the United Kingdom weakened both economically and constitutionally.

“The Union is weaker, the status and future of Northern Ireland in question, and relations with the EU, which is still Britain’s major trading partner, (are) no better, if not worse, than when he became prime minister,” she said.

The other defining event of his premiership was COVID-19, which landed Johnson in intensive care in April 2020 and has left more than 180,000 people in Britain dead.

Johnson hesitated before imposing a nationwide lockdown in March 2020; experts later said acting a week earlier would have saved thousands of lives. Britain went on to have three long lockdowns, a deep economic slump and one of the highest death tolls in Europe. But the U.K.’s vaccine program, led by a task force of scientists and businesspeople, is widely regarded as a major success.

Victoria Honeyman, associate professor of British politics at the University of Leeds, said the verdict on Johnson’s pandemic record is in the eye of the beholder.

“His supporters would argue that his actions were beneficial and justified," she said, “while his critics would argue that the actions were the bare minimum.”

Apart from Brexit, Johnson’s main international cause has been Ukraine. He has been one of the most prominent allies of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Britain has backed up the rhetoric with billions in military and humanitarian aid to help the country resist Russia’s invasion. The support has made Johnson a popular figure in Ukraine, though critics say any other British leader would have followed the same policy.

Johnson’s domestic policy achievements were few. His administration was chaotic, wracked by factionalism and constantly in crisis mode, as a lifelong record of bending and breaking rules finally caught up with him.

He brazened out public anger at lockdown-breaching parties in Downing Street during the pandemic, for which he was fined by police. But his appointment to a key job of a politician who had been accused of sexual misconduct proved a scandal too far for Conservative lawmakers, who forced him out.

Critics said it was a long-overdue comeuppance for a politician who debased British politics with his populist disregard for ethics and the truth.

“The tragedy is that whoever replaces Johnson will inevitably be someone who tolerated his mendacity, corruption and incompetence for years,” Cambridge University history professor Richard Evans wrote in the New Statesman. “The mess Boris Johnson has left behind will take a long time to clear up.”

But another Cambridge historian, Robert Tombs, said Johnson might one day be seen as “a much underrated politician” -- especially if he publishes his own account of his time in office.

“The overriding theme will be that, though afflicted with human frailties, he was right when it mattered,” Tombs wrote on the Spiked website.

Johnson, 58, has tried to sound philosophical about his exit. “Them’s the breaks,” he said with a shrug as he announced his resignation on July 7. But he has made clear that he does not want to leave, blaming a “herd” mentality among Conservative colleagues for the “eccentric” decision to oust him.

He remains a member of Parliament, and some Conservatives believe he could try to return as leader if his successor falters.

Fielding said such a comeback would be almost unprecedented in British history.

“You’d think in a sane and rational political culture that would be impossible,” he said. “But that’s not what Britain is at the moment.”

Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit, during a key speech at the Old Naval College in Greenwich, London, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson outlines his government's negotiating stance with the European Union after Brexit, during a key speech at the Old Naval College in Greenwich, London, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a working breakfast at the Hotel du Palais on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik Combined Shape Caption FILE - President Donald Trump and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson attend a working breakfast at the Hotel du Palais on the sidelines of the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File) Credit: Andrew Harnik Credit: Andrew Harnik

Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson participates in the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition on the Defeat of ISIS, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) Credit: Cliff Owen Credit: Cliff Owen Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson participates in the Meeting of the Ministers of the Global Coalition on the Defeat of ISIS, Wednesday, March 22, 2017, at the State Department in Washington. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File) Credit: Cliff Owen Credit: Cliff Owen

Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media next to a large inflatable of him, after Conservative Party candidate Jill Mortimer won the Hartlepool by-election, at Hartlepool Marina, in Hartlepool, north east England, Friday, May 7, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File) Credit: Scott Heppell Credit: Scott Heppell Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks to the media next to a large inflatable of him, after Conservative Party candidate Jill Mortimer won the Hartlepool by-election, at Hartlepool Marina, in Hartlepool, north east England, Friday, May 7, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Scott Heppell, File) Credit: Scott Heppell Credit: Scott Heppell

Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a press point at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson shakes hands with European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker during a press point at EU headquarters in Brussels, Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco, File) Credit: Francisco Seco Credit: Francisco Seco

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with workers during a visit to Wilton Engineering Services, part of a General Election campaign trail stop in Middlesbrough, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson poses with workers during a visit to Wilton Engineering Services, part of a General Election campaign trail stop in Middlesbrough, England, Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson, center, eats an ice cream in Barry Island, Wales on July 6, 2019, ahead of the Conservative party leadership hustings in Cardiff. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict now Prime Minister Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Combined Shape Caption FILE - Conservative Party leadership candidate Boris Johnson, center, eats an ice cream in Barry Island, Wales on July 6, 2019, ahead of the Conservative party leadership hustings in Cardiff. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict now Prime Minister Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Paris. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole Combined Shape Caption FILE - French President Emmanuel Macron welcomes Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson at the Elysee Palace, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 in Paris. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole, File) Credit: Daniel Cole Credit: Daniel Cole

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he departs from Hudson Yards, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he departs from Hudson Yards, in New York, Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) Credit: Matt Rourke Credit: Matt Rourke

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson welcomes Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves with his dog Dilyn after voting at a polling station in London, for local council elections, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves with his dog Dilyn after voting at a polling station in London, for local council elections, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, attend a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Phil Noble Credit: Phil Noble Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, attend a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow, Scotland, Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (Phil Noble/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Phil Noble Credit: Phil Noble

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts while leading a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on Jan. 26, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis Combined Shape Caption FILE - Prime Minister Boris Johnson reacts while leading a virtual news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic, inside 10 Downing Street in central London on Jan. 26, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (Justin Tallis/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Justin Tallis Credit: Justin Tallis

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tastes whisky during a general election campaign visit to Diageo's Roseisle Distillery near Elgin, north east Scotland, Nov. 7, 2019. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas Combined Shape Caption FILE - Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson tastes whisky during a general election campaign visit to Diageo's Roseisle Distillery near Elgin, north east Scotland, Nov. 7, 2019. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via AP, File) Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas Credit: Daniel Leal-Olivas

Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with his wife Carrie during arrivals for the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, June 12, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks with his wife Carrie during arrivals for the G7 meeting at the Carbis Bay Hotel in Carbis Bay, St. Ives, Cornwall, England, June 12, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, Pool, File) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, arrives with MP's and Peers for a service of remembrance for British MP David Amess at St Margaret's Church in Westminster in London, Oct. 18, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Combined Shape Caption FILE - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, left, arrives with MP's and Peers for a service of remembrance for British MP David Amess at St Margaret's Church in Westminster in London, Oct. 18, 2021. The moving vans have already started arriving in Downing Street, as Britain's Conservative Party prepares to evict Johnson. Debate about what mark he will leave on his party, his country and the world will linger long after he departs in September. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth