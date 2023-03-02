As Biden projects unity, Senate Democrats see little action

Republicans are forcing the simple-majority votes by using the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to overturn certain regulations that have been in place for a short time. And they are winning some bipartisan support. Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Jon Tester of Montana, both up for reelection next year, voted to overturn the Labor Department rules. The D.C. measure is expected to win even more Democratic support next week.

Those votes are some of the only policy measures that have been considered this year, as Schumer has put a raft of judicial and executive branch nominations up for votes instead of legislation that has little chance of becoming law.

Democrats have had to hold back on some of the more controversial nominations, as well, as members of the caucus have had extended absences. New Pennsylvania Sen. John Fetterman is gone for several weeks dealing with clinical depression after he suffered a stroke last year. California Sen. Dianne Feinstein is in her home state this week dealing with a health issue, according to her office. And Pennsylvania Sen. Bob Casey returned from a short absence this week after undergoing surgery for prostate cancer.

Schumer said Monday that Biden's visit will be focused on the contrast between Democratic policy priorities and House Republicans — and the dilemma that the House GOP faces as conservatives insist on budget cuts in exchange for raising the country's debt limit, action that must come this year to avoid a default.

“We'll talk to the president about how we can make sure Americans see that contrast,” Schumer said before Biden's visit.