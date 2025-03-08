A's announce 3-year Las Vegas sponsorship as club looks toward future move

“Every time one of our players gets up to bat now, you're going to see right in that camera shot ‘Las Vegas,’” A's owner John Fisher said. “For us, that's our future. Everybody, I think, is going to look at that and say, ‘We can't wait.”

After leaving Oakland at the end of the 2024 season. the A’s will play at least three seasons at a Triple-A ballpark in West Sacramento, California. They hope their Las Vegas stadium will open for the 2028 season.

Fisher said the agreement with the LVCVA will be more than just a sponsorship agreement. He said there will be other events before the move that will “remind everybody on a continual basis that Las Vegas is our home and we will be here shortly.”

The A's, who will play the Arizona Diamondbacks in spring training games Saturday and Sunday at the home of their Triple-A affiliate at Las Vegas Ballpark, brought a quartet of players to the announcement to show off the new patches.

That included outfielder Lawrence Butler, who just the day before agreed to a $65.5 million, seven-year contract. Also present was designated hitter Brent Rooker, who in January came to terms with a $60 million, five-year deal.

“I think for the first time we were able to sign some of our younger stars to longer-term contracts with the idea we want them to be on our team when we move to this incredible home,” Fisher said.

Two other key players also attended — catcher Shea Langeliers and right-hander Mason Miller. Langeliers hit 29 home runs and drove in 80 runs last season and Miller recorded 28 saves with a 2.49 ERA.

Players also attended Friday night's NHL game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Pittsburgh Penguins.

This came a day after the A's revealed updated renderings of the new stadium, which is scheduled to undergo a groundbreaking this spring provided the remaining legal agreements are finalized.

“As athletes, our focus is always on the present and putting together as good of a team as we can for the 2025 season,” Rooker said. “But at the same time, seeing all those renderings and all of this come together, knowing what our future looks like both on the field and where it's going to take place is super cool.”

