Arturo Di Modica, sculptor of Wall Street bull, dies at 80

He said he conceived of the bull sculpture as “a joke, a provocation. Instead, it became a cursedly serious thing,” destined to be one of New York's more visited monuments.

In the La Repubblica interview, Di Modica detailed how he, some 40 friends, a crane and a truck carried out a lightning-swift operation to plant the statue near Bowling Green park, a short stroll from the headquarters of the New York Stock Exchange, without official authorization.

“Five minutes. The operations shouldn't have lasted more. Otherwise, we'd risk big," he recalled. "After a couple of scouting trips, I had discovered that at night, the police made its rounds on Wall Street every 7-8 minutes.”

When the sculptor and his friends arrived at the spot he'd picked, they were surprised to see a Christmas tree had been erected there. They deposited the bronze bull anyway, and, as the artist told it, uncorked a bottle of Champagne.

Di Modica left Vittoria, Sicily, at age 19 for Florence, where he studied at the Fine Arts Academy.

At the time of his death, he was working on prototypes for a twin horse sculpture he planned to make for the Sicilian town. It was envisioned as a 40-meter-high (132-foot-high) work to be erected on the banks of a river.

The town declared Monday, when Di Modica’s funeral will be held in Vittoria’s St. John the Baptist Church, as an official day of mourning.

FILE - This Sept. 8, 2020 file photo shows The Charging Bull statue in New York's financial district. Arturo Di Modica, the artist who sculpted the bronze bull statue in New York, an iconic symbol of Wall Street, has died in his native Sicily. Di Modica died at his home in Vittoria on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021 the town said in a statement. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) Credit: Mark Lennihan Credit: Mark Lennihan