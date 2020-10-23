Art exhibit in Chadwick Boseman's hometown honors legacy

The accomplished actor never spoke publicly about his battle with colon cancer. He was diagnosed with stage 3 cancer in 2016 and continued working while privately battling “countless surgeries and chemotherapy,” his family said in a statement.

Boseman's resolve was awe-inspiring to Dawson.

“He's showing us that no matter what you’re going through, whatever you’re fighting through, if you love what you love, don’t ever give up on your dream,” Withenarts told the AP.

The exhibit, which opened to the public Thursday, features nearly twenty local South Carolina artists. The pieces lining the walls of the Wren Pavilion offer different takes on Boseman’s life, from his teenage years to his iconic superhero role.

Local artist Troleum Dawson, who is a colon cancer survivor himself, says the project has brought the community closer.

“It shows all the different faces that he had and the smiles,” he said.

Many of the paintings show Boseman dressed as T’Challa, the king of Wakanda. Others capture his red-carpet smile, while one portrait depicts a young Boseman playing basketball at T.L. Hanna High School in Anderson. That piece was given to the mayor and will be displayed at Boseman's alma mater. Exhibit organizer Herman Keith Jr. sees Boseman's life as a message to young kids living in small towns like Anderson and beyond.

“The impact that he had on the world coming from the same place that we come from, under some of the same situations and conditions that we come from, and to see that he was able to affect the world the way that he did, it was very encouraging,” Keith said.

The artwork is being displayed on digital prints adhered to the walls of the pavilion. The city hopes to keep the exhibit open for at least a year.

This story has been corrected to show that quotes that were initially attributed to artist Joey Withinarts actually came from Troleum Dawson. Also, quotes that were initially attributed to Troleum Dawson actually came from Joey Withinarts.

South Carolina artist, Joey Withinarts, stands in front of portraits of Chadwick Boseman dressed as the Black Panther on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 in Anderson, S.C. Withinarts started painting his portrait of the hometown star just hours after he heard of his passing in August. (Charles McBryde, Via AP) Credit: Charles McBryde Credit: Charles McBryde

A quote from T'Challa, the Black Panther, is displayed in a new art exhibit honoring actor Chadwick Boseman in Anderson, S.C. The city hopes to keep the project open for the public to view for at least a year. (Charles McBryde, Via AP) Credit: Charles McBryde Credit: Charles McBryde

A portrait of Chadwick Boseman is unveiled in Anderson, S.C. on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020. The art exhibit honors the legacy of the actor who passed away in August after a quiet battle with colon cancer. (Charles McBryde, Via AP) Credit: Charles McBryde Credit: Charles McBryde

Black Panthers fan, Keyon Griffin, 7, of South Carolina, poses for a portrait during a Chadwick Boseman Tribute on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Anderson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Mason Wilkes, 4, of South Carolina, poses for his father in a Black Panther costume, in front of a painting during a Chadwick Boseman Tribute on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Anderson, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson