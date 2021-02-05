Arson suspected in massive fire at Texas courthouse

The courthouse, made from local sandstone, was being prepared for renovations, so all of the county records had been moved out, Bearden said. He said only some furnishings were in the building.

He said the firefighters “did their best” but “there wasn't anything they could really do to hold the flames down.”

Bearden said the courthouse's bell tower, which featured a clock, was destroyed.

“It's just a terrible tragedy for the people here in the county,” Bearden said. “This is the focal point in our community, our county.”

Bearden said officials will have an engineer check the outer walls in hopes of eventually rebuilding the “grand old lady.”

Mason County has a population of about 4,300.

This photo provided by Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden shows a fire at the Mason County Courthouse, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021, in Mason, Texas. An official says a suspect has been taken into custody following the massive fire that destroyed all but the rock outer walls of the 111-year-old courthouse. Fire investigators suspect arson in both the courthouse fire and a fire around the same time at a house about a mile away. (Mason County Judge Jerry Bearden via AP) Credit: Jerry Bearden Credit: Jerry Bearden

