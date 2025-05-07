Arsenal travels to PSG looking to overturn deficit and reach 1st Champions League final in 19 years

Both teams are looking for a first title, and second appearance in the final. PSG lost to Borussia Dortmund at this stage last year. The French side was beaten by Bayern Munich in the 2020 final, while Arsenal was runner-up to Barcelona in 2006.

Partey was suspended for the first leg in London last week and his absence was a big handicap for the Gunners. Declan Rice was forced to play in a less advanced role on the pitch and PSG controled the midfield early on. Partey's return could also allow Mikel Merino to play up front in a position where he has blossomed since Kai Havertz's injury.

“We are here to make history,” Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta said. “We bring a result that gives us so much clarity about what we have to do. A lot of learning from the first leg as well, and how small the margins are between the two teams. The result, in my opinion, should have been very different to that one."

The only two teams to reach the Champions League final after losing the first leg of their semifinal at home are Ajax in 1996 and Tottenham in 2019.

PSG has also received a welcomed boost with the return to training this week of Ousmane Dembélé. The France forward, who has recovered from a slight hamstring problem, has been in great form since the turn of the year. He's scored eight goals in nine Champions League appearances in 2025, including the winner in the first leg.

According to UEFA statistics, PSG has won 18 of 19 ties after a first-leg away victory. Arsenal has never overturned a home first-leg defeat in European competition, losing all five ties.

“We’re going to have to stay true to the ideas we’ve had so far,” said PSG coach Luis Enrique, who in two seasons at the club has built a rejuvenated, rock-solid side playing some of the best soccer in Europe. "We’re going to go into this match and build on our strengths. If things don’t go our way, we’ll be competitive enough to turn things around.”

