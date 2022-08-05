Arsenal opens EPL with 2-0 win at Crystal Palace

“The way we started the game, the way we played the first half an hour, I think was superb,” Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said. “We should have scored another one or two, we missed some chances. But (if) you want to win here, you have to dig in.”

Zinchenko and Jesus both joined from Manchester City in the offseason while Saliba was signed in 2019 but spent the last three seasons on loan in his native France. The center back looked composed and confident in his league debut, making key interventions and blocks as Palace chased an equalizer.

“It’s a long time I waited for this moment,” Saliba said. "I’m so glad to start with a clean sheet and a win.”

Arsenal also needed two good saves from goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale to maintain the lead.

Ramsdale first reacted quickly to palm away a close-range header from Odsonne Edouard in the 42nd minute, then got down low to block a shot from Eberechi Eze in the 54th.

“Aaron did incredibly well and he won the game for us,” Arteta said.

For Arsenal, it made for a much better start to the season than last year, when it also opened the campaign on a Friday night but fell to at promoted Brentford 2-0 and went on to lose the next two games as well.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined Shape Caption Arsenal players celebrate after Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton Combined Shape Caption Arsenal players celebrate after Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton

Combined Shape Caption Crystal Palace's Nathaniel Clyne, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton Combined Shape Caption Crystal Palace's Nathaniel Clyne, left, duels for the ball with Arsenal's Oleksandr Zinchenko during the English Premier League soccer match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park stadium in London, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Ian Walton) Credit: Ian Walton Credit: Ian Walton