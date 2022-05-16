Arsenal loses as Spurs becomes favorite for EPL top-4 spot

A 2-0 loss at Newcastle on Monday saw Arsenal relinquish the initiative in its fight with fierce north London rival Tottenham for a finish in the English Premier League’s top four and a return to Europe’s top competition.

Heading into the final round on Sunday, Tottenham occupies fourth place — two points above Arsenal in fifth — and just needs to beat Norwich to guarantee a top-four spot. Norwich has already been relegated and is in last place.