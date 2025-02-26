Arsenal drops more points, Haaland makes scoring return and Man United survives Ipswich scare

Arsenal’s Premier League title challenge is fading by the day
Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Manchester City's Erling Haaland celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
Nation & World
By JAMES ROBSON – Associated Press
59 minutes ago
X

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Arsenal's Premier League title challenge is fading by the day.

More dropped points on Wednesday dealt a fresh blow to Mikel Arteta's hopes of chasing down league leader Liverpool.

A 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest highlighted second-place Arsenal's problems amid an injury crisis in attack, with the Londoners failing to score for the third time in four games.

Manchester City moved back up to fourth after Erling Haaland returned from a knee injury and scored the only goal of the game at Tottenham.

Ten-man Manchester United was given a scare by relegation-fighting Ipswich.

Trailing inside four minutes at Old Trafford after Jaden Philogene's early goal, United bounced back to win 3-2, despite Patrick Dorgu's red card in the 43rd.

___

James Robson is at https://twitter.com/jamesalanrobson

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Manchester United's Harry Maguire celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Manchester United's head coach Ruben Amorim gives instructions to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between Manchester United and Ipswich Town at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Dave Thompson)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Arsenal's Mikel Merino reacts during the English Premier League soccer match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal at the City Ground stadium in Nottingham, England, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Rui Viera)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Newcastle's Lewis Hall, left, challenges Liverpool's Mohamed Salah during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Newcastle United at Anfield in Liverpool, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (AP Photo/Jon Super)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Brentford's Yoane Wissa celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the gamel, during the English Premier League soccer match between Brentford and Everton at Gtech Community Stadium, in London, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2025. (Adam Davy/PA via AP)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Egg prices could jump 41% this year, USDA says, as Trump's bird flu...
2
Man who said he was upset with Musk and Trump charged with threatening...
3
The US lines up Latin American cooperation for migrant deportations
4
Trump cuts financial lifeline for Venezuela's government by ending...
5
Who are the Mennonites in a Texas community where measles is spreading?