Arsenal beats Tottenham in derby; Liverpool held by Brighton

Getting in the top four might be the extent of Liverpool's ambitions after a 3-3 home draw against an entertaining Brighton team already molded in the bold style of its new Italian coach, Roberto De Zerbi.

Leandro Trossard scored twice in the opening 17 minutes and completed his hat trick in the 83rd at Anfield after Roberto Firmino's double had sparked Liverpool's fightback.

Liverpool, the 2020 champion and the biggest Premier League rival of dominant Manchester City in recent years, is already 11 points behind Arsenal and has only won two of its first seven games.

Conor Gallagher scored a 90th-minute winner for Chelsea in its 2-1 victory at Crystal Palace, the team where the midfielder spent last season on loan.

Newcastle won 4-1 at 10-man Fulham, Everton rallied to beat Southampton 2-1 away, while Bournemouth and Brentford drew 0-0.

