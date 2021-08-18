Arrieta rocked by Rockies, injured in Padres debut

Myers’ 15th homer in the fourth evened it again before Núnez’s shot.

Story’s 16th home run of the season, a two-run shot in the fifth, gave Colorado a three-run cushion.

Ben Bowden (2-2) allowed one run in an inning and Daniel Bard pitched the ninth for his 20th save in 26 chances.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: LHP Matt Strahm was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation. Strahm, who started Tuesday in a bullpen game, missed the first four months of the season right patella tendon surgery.

Rockies: To make room for starter Chi Chi González on the active roster, OF Yonathan Daza (left thumb laceration) was placed on the 10-day injured list. ... OF Raimel Tapia (toe) is improving but there is no timetable for a return, manager Bud Black said.

FIRST THINGS FIRST

Colorado outfielder Connor Joe has performed well since moving atop of the lineup. He reached base in his first at-bat in all three games — a home run on Monday, a single on Tuesday and a leadoff walk Wednesday. He scored the first run Monday and Tuesday and was thrown out at home Wednesday.

UP NEXT

Padres: LHP Blake Snell (6-4, 4.80) opens a three-game home series against the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday night.

Rockies: LHP Austin Gomber (9-7, 4.09) returns from the paternity list to open a weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday night.

