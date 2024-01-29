Arrests made in investigation of 6 bodies found in remote California desert

Authorities found the bodies in the Mojave Desert outside El Mirage last week after responding to a request for a wellness check. Five bodies were found late Tuesday and a sixth the following morning.

The area, some 50 miles (80 km) northeast of Los Angeles, is so remote that the sheriff's department called in help from the California Highway Patrol's Aviation Division to find the scene.

Overhead footage from TV stations last week showed a dark blue SUV with a passenger window blown out and another door open, with part of the image blurred. The footage also showed numerous yellow evidence markers in the scrubby desert.