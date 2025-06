Arrest made in shooting that left 1 dead and 11 hurt around North Carolina house party

Authorities executed search warrants on Tuesday as part of the investigation into the shooting, which left some people with gunshot wounds and others with injuries from fleeing the gunfire. Additional people could be arrested, the sheriff's office said.

The shooting took place early Sunday in a usually quiet residential neighborhood in southwest Catawba County, about 7 miles (11 kilometers) south of the city of Hickory. Authorities said at least 80 shots were fired beginning at about 12:45 a.m. People reported running, ducking for cover and scrambling to their cars for safety.

The crime scene spanned several properties along a neighborhood road, covering about 2 acres (0.8 hectares), and included outdoor and indoor areas, Sheriff’s office Maj. Aaron Turk said Sunday.

A 58-year-old man, Shawn Patrick Hood, of Lenoir, was killed. He was the oldest of the victims, who ranged in age from as young as 16, the sheriff's office said. The agency said it was asking for people who attended the party to contact the office.

