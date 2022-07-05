Arraez gets 3 hits as Twins beat White Sox 6-3 in 10 innings

The postgame fireworks show was canceled, and a moment of silence was observed before the first pitch.

The division-leading Twins (46-37) won for the third time in four games. The White Sox (38-40), who played the first of 19 consecutive games against AL Central opponents, had won three in a row. They missed a chance to reach the .500 mark for the first time since June 21.

Emilio Pagán (3-3) got three outs for the win. Jhoan Duran allowed AJ Pollock's RBI single in the 10th before closing it out, striking out Tim Anderson with runners on the corners on his final pitch.

Minnesota Twins closing pitcher Jhoan Duran celebrates after defeating the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler (26) slides safely into home plate on a Alex Kirilloff two-RBI single while Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala right, awaits the ball during the tenth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Minnesota Twins starter Dylan Bundy delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)