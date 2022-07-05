journal-news logo
X

Arraez gets 3 hits as Twins beat White Sox 6-3 in 10 innings

Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates while looking at teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Combined ShapeCaption
Minnesota Twins' Byron Buxton celebrates while looking at teammates in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Nation & World
By MARK GONZALES, Associated Press
8 minutes ago
Luis Arraez had three hits, including a tiebreaking RBI single in Minnesota’s four-run 10th inning, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3

CHICAGO (AP) — Luis Arraez had three hits, including a tiebreaking RBI single in Minnesota's four-run 10th inning, and the Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 6-3 on Monday night.

Arraez’s leadoff grounder against Joe Kelly (0-2) drove in pinch-runner Gilberto Celestino. Jorge Polanco added a sacrifice fly, and Alex Kirilloff made it 6-2 with a two-run single.

Kelly hurt himself with two consecutive walks ahead of Polanco's fly ball to left. Manager Tony La Russa was thrown out by plate umpire David Rackley as the 10th inning fell apart for the White Sox.

Chicago also ran itself into a triple play with an embarrassing baserunning display in the seventh.

The AL Central contenders faced off hours after a gunman opened fire on an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least six people. The White Sox talked to Major League Baseball about postponing the game, but it went on as scheduled.

The postgame fireworks show was canceled, and a moment of silence was observed before the first pitch.

The division-leading Twins (46-37) won for the third time in four games. The White Sox (38-40), who played the first of 19 consecutive games against AL Central opponents, had won three in a row. They missed a chance to reach the .500 mark for the first time since June 21.

Emilio Pagán (3-3) got three outs for the win. Jhoan Duran allowed AJ Pollock's RBI single in the 10th before closing it out, striking out Tim Anderson with runners on the corners on his final pitch.

Combined ShapeCaption
Minnesota Twins closing pitcher Jhoan Duran celebrates after defeating the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Minnesota Twins closing pitcher Jhoan Duran celebrates after defeating the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Minnesota Twins closing pitcher Jhoan Duran celebrates after defeating the Chicago White Sox in a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler (26) slides safely into home plate on a Alex Kirilloff two-RBI single while Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala right, awaits the ball during the tenth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler (26) slides safely into home plate on a Alex Kirilloff two-RBI single while Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala right, awaits the ball during the tenth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Minnesota Twins' Max Kepler (26) slides safely into home plate on a Alex Kirilloff two-RBI single while Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala right, awaits the ball during the tenth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox's Jose Abreu (79) celebrates at home plate after hitting a solo home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Minnesota Twins starter Dylan Bundy delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Minnesota Twins starter Dylan Bundy delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Minnesota Twins starter Dylan Bundy delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox starter Johnny Cueto delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Chicago White Sox starter Johnny Cueto delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Combined ShapeCaption
Chicago White Sox starter Johnny Cueto delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins, Monday, July 4, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Credit: Paul Beaty

Credit: Paul Beaty

In Other News
1
Canada says China bars diplomats from Canadian tycoon trial
2
A win on the 4th: USA Basketball pulls away, tops Cuba 87-64
3
6 dead, 30 hurt in shooting at Chicago-area July 4 parade
4
Hurricane Bonnie steams westward off Mexico's Pacific coast
5
NASA satellite breaks from orbit around Earth, heads to moon
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top