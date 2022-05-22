Arozarena's 2 HRs spoil Rutschman's debut as Rays top O's

Kevin Kiermaier went 3 for 4 with a homer for the Rays, who have won three of four.

Baltimore's Trey Mancini went 2 for 4 with an RBI single in the eighth off Ralph Garza Jr. and has reached base for 15 consecutive games.

Arozarena gave the Rays a 2-0 lead with a two-run homer in the first off Orioles rookie Kyle Bradish (1-3). He connected again with a solo shot in the fourth over the left-field wall for his fourth homer of the season.

Tampa Bay increased the lead to 5-0 in the sixth on a sacrifice fly by Ji-Man Choi and a fielder’s choice by Harold Ramirez.

Bradish allowed five runs and five hits with five strikeouts and two walks over 5 1/3 innings.

Kiermaier’s solo shot in the eighth boosted the lead to 6-0. It was his fifth of the year.

GOOD COMPANY

Rutschman joined Matt Wieters and Manny Machado as the only Orioles players to triple for their first major league hit.

MOVES

Orioles: Recalled RHP Mike Baumann from Triple-A Norfolk, and optioned RHP Logan Gillaspie and LHP Nick Vespi to the Tides.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rays: Wander Franco is dealing with a right quad injury and was held out of the lineup. He is also dealing with other lower-body injuries. “Every part of both legs is bothering him,” manager Kevin Cash said. ... Yandy Díaz was slow getting up after scoring a run in the sixth and had to leave the game with an undisclosed injury.

Orioles: INF Ryan Mountcastle (left wrist, forearm) was reinstated from the 10-Day IL and was the DH.

UP NEXT​​

Rays: ​​RHP Corey Kluber (1-2, 4.29) is 5-1 with a 2.94 ERA in 11 career starts against Baltimore.

Orioles: RHP Spenser Watkins (0-1, 5.10) is making his fifth career outing against Tampa Bay. He pitched five innings and gave up six runs and seven hits in his last start against Tampa Bay on Aug. 29.

