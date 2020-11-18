Army to reconsider discharge rulings on veterans with PTSD

Since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, more than 150,000 Army soldiers have received less-than-honorable discharges, often based on minor misconduct linked to undiagnosed mental health problems, the plaintiffs said.

One of the lawsuit's plaintiffs is Steve Kennedy, an Army veteran who said he developed PTSD and depression after fighting in Iraq in 2007 and 2008 and started abusing alcohol and cutting himself. He said he received a general discharge after going absent-without-leave to attend his own wedding.

“This is a watershed vindication of veterans’ rights,” Kennedy said in a statement. "Not only will this have a practical impact on the lives of thousands of veterans, but this settlement will also signal that the federal government must be held accountable to its word to veterans.”