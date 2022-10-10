Army to expand recruiting programs, investment to fill ranks

McConville added: “We want to make sure that there is the amount of recruits that can do that. ... The initial results that we’re seeing is this may fundamentally change the way that we do recruiting.”

During a trip to see the program at Fort Jackson, S.C., in August, McConville had said that the program could get set up at three other Army training bases. Commanders had suggested they could put up to 10,000 potential recruits through the classes.

The program provides up to 90 days of academic or fitness instruction to help recruits improve to the point where they can meet military standards.

Wormuth and McConville spoke to reporters on the first day of the annual meeting of the Association of the United States Army.

On other issues, Wormuth said that so far she is comfortable with the amount of ammunition and weapons systems that the U.S. is taking from Pentagon stocks and sending to Ukraine. There have been persistent questions about how much the U.S. can send without affecting the combat readiness of American forces or their ability to train.

The U.S. has been sending hundreds of thousands of rounds of ammunition to Ukraine to help in its fight against Russia and thousands of weapons, ranging from Javelins and Howitzers to longer range systems such as the High-Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS.)

For example, a recent package of aid contained 75,000 rounds for the Howitzer.

“We obviously do have a finite supply of those systems and that is exactly why we have put so much emphasis working with our industry partners on trying to increase the production lines for these kinds of systems,” said Wormuth.